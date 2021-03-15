Be aware of potential toxic materials in certain baby foods

Last month Congress reported that there was a toxic metal in some commercial baby foods, Andy Crouppen is here to tell us more.

ST. LOUIS — Parents have been dealing with a lot through the pandemic, and then last month Congress reported that there was a toxic metal in some commercial baby foods. Several recommendations have been made since then, including mandatory testing, labeling, and more. Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen shares what parents can do in the meantime.

Andy explains that there was a Congressional report issued last month that talks about some of the alarming levels of toxic metals in baby food which can harm brain development. Andy goes on to say that specifically they found unacceptably high levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury. These chemicals are regularly found in some of the foods that we feed children.

Andy tells us that back in 2019 Congress requested some information from a number of major companies about what was in their food. Several of them refused to cooperate. Andy mentions that some of this could be indicative of a larger problem in our food chain regarding chemicals that are left in the ground in some farming practices.

Knowing what is in your food is very important. Andy says that there are certain foods that are important to buy organic, although organic does not always solve the problem either. Learn what is in your food and try to use things that you know have less contaminants. You could also try making your own baby food. It is important to eat a variety of foods and to try and stay away from processed foods. Water is a something in the home to be aware of as well concerning contamination levels.

