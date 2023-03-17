Be in the know of St. Patrick's Day weekend events

There's a lot going on around the Lou when it comes to St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Show Me St. Louis compiled a few.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis Landmark with great food and music since 1972. Blueberry Hill on Delmar Loop is known for it's famous burgers, homemade soups, and the weekend of March 16, St. Patrick's Day events. March 16, Blueberry Hill will have a happy hour from 4-6 PM and will also be serving special St. Patrick's Day food.

Swinging on over to City Museum, you’ll be green with envy if you miss their celebration of all things Irish in honor of St. Patrick's Day. You can stop in to sip on green ales and rich stouts, eat festive treats, listen to live music from The Bog Rattlers and on the Beatnik’s stage. For the kids they'll have a good old-fashioned gold hunt.