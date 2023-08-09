Be the favorite guest of the tailgate with St. Louis Cheeseboards

The women owned, local business offers the perfect party platter for all occasions.

ST. LOUIS — Rule number one to every tailgate is never show up empty handed! Friday morning, Allison Schilling with St. Louis Cheeseboards joined us on Television Plaza with their board for all of your entertaining needs. The local, female owned business provides a variety of sizes for all occasions. They also offer pick up and delivery. Delivery is to St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson in Franklin County, and even Illinois!

They offer a variety of demonstrations and classes over the next few months including one at Eckerts in Belleville on Oct 4th and another class at Paisley Boutique in Webster Groves on Oct 12th. Plus, they still offer monthly classes with Amy’s Cake Pop Shop, too.

