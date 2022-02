Try the ULTRASLIM treatment

ST. LOUIS — You can treat yourself at Beautiful Body Laser Center with an ULTRASLIM treatment.

Save on 4 treatments in one hour for $97 – that is usually a $409 value! Beautiful Body Laser is located at 7 The Pines Ct, Suite C.

For more information or to schedule, call (636) 519-7700 or visit beautifulbodylaser.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.