Try the ULTRASLIM treatment

ST. LOUIS — Christmas is right around the corner, and don’t you want to look great in those holiday outfits?

Well, you can treat yourself at Beautiful Body Laser Center with an ULTRASLIM treatment.

Save on 4 treatments in one hour for $97 – that is usually a $409 value! Beautiful Body Laser is located at 7 The Pines Ct, Suite C.

For more information or to schedule, call (636) 519-7700 or visit beautifulbodylaser.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.