Beauty and wellness products that go to work while you sleep

Wake up looking and feeling your best by taking care of your skin, hair, and body while you sleep.

ST. LOUIS — Want to wake up looking and feeling refreshed? NextTribe.com’s beauty director Cheryl Kramer Kaye has the beauty and wellness products that work while you sleep.

Have you heard about a nighttime skincare trend called “slugging?” Cheryl says that she has being doing it with the Olay Regenerist Ultra Rich Moisturizer. It uses a shea butter blend (instead of greasy petroleum jelly!) to lock in moisture. This product also contains vitamin B3 and peptides for firming and glycerin that pulls in moisture. This product is available for under $30 at olay.com.

Next Cheryl tells us about the Payot Ultra Nourishing Melt-In Care. This product uses shea butter to soften, nourish, and comfort dry skin. It contains dreamy jasmine and white tea scent to promote relaxation. This product is available at us.payot.com for $42.

If you want to care for your hair overnight, Cheryl recommends using COLAB Overnight Renew Dry Shampoo. This product combines aluminum and rice starches to soak up oils. The pink clay absorbs impurities, panthenol conditions your hair and scalp, and it has essential oils with a calming scent. You can get this product for $6.38 at Walmart, CVS, and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Finally, if you are an allergy sufferer, give Xyzal Allergy 24HR a try. This product gives you continuous, all-night and all-day relief that’s as effective and hour 24 as it is at hour one. It alleviates sneezing, itchy and runny nose, itchy throat and watery eyes. Cheryl says Xyzal will also give you relief from allergies caused by dust, dust mites, mold, pet dander, plus tree, weed, and grass pollens. Xyzal Allergy 24HR is available in boxes of 10, 35, 55, 80, and 110 tablets at Walgreens and drugstores nationwide.

Attached image: Xyzal Allergy

Get more information from Cheryl at NextTribe.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.