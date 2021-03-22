Become a Community Health Champion for Prepare STL

Prepare STL wants to support community members in having fact-based conversations about vaccines.

ST. LOUIS — Prepare STL is recruiting people to become Community Health Champions. They are even paying each of these champions $200 each for something you might already be doing. Rebecca Bennett is here to tell us more.

Rebecca explains that Prepare STL is a joint public education and outreach campaign that is sponsored by St. Louis City and County Public Health agencies along with their community health partners. They want to help those who are most vulnerable and most adversely impacted by COVID to keep them as healthy and safe as possible. Specifically, Rebecca is talking about low to moderate income African Americans and foreign-born community of color neighbors in our region.

Rebecca explains that the number one conversation many of our community members are having today happen to be about vaccines. People are trying to figure out if they should get the vaccine or not, and there are a lot of voices for people to listen to. Prepare STL wants to help enter into that conversation by having neighbors speak with other neighbors about vaccines. They want to give community champions information about what a vaccine is and how it works. Prepare STL also wants provide people with pros and cons of getting a vaccine. They want to support community members in having fact-based conversations about vaccines so they can make the best choices for themselves and their families.

Prepare STL does not tell people what choices to make, but they do provide them with the resources to make an informed choice for themselves. They want to help facilitate good, factual information and provide easy access to experts and vaccine educators.

Prepare STL is even providing an incentive of giving $200 to anyone who raises their hand to hold two conversations with loved ones and their networks with up to a total of 20 people. You can even do this on Zoom.

For more information on how to get involved, visit preparestl.com.

