Become an artist with the help of Drawn Studio

Maplewood studio offers art classes and workshops for people of all ages and levels.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Welcome to Drawn Studio. After spending a little over 10 years illustrating for newspapers and magazines across the U.S., founder, Ryan Greis, opened a studio of his own with one goal.

Learn drawing techniques in a much shorter timeline.

“Drawn studio was set up to break down the curriculum into the things that are really important to what could be learned quickly,” says Greis.

The Maplewood studio offers two ‘core’ curriculum classes. First, drawing the head and face, then drawing the figure.

The class helps artists across all levels take their work to new heights. In addition to the core curriculum, Drawn Studio provides a diverse range of classes and workshops throughout the year. From stained glass to watercolor or art therapy, there is something for everyone.

For Greis, it goes beyond what the eye might see on the page. Teaching art is his legacy.

Learn more by visiting here.