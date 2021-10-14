‘Behind the Mask’ SSM Health documentary airs tonight on 5 On Your Side

Dana Dean caught up with Dr. Alex Garza ahead of the documentary airing tonight at 7 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — A documentary called ‘Behind the Mask’ airs tonight. The film shows the resilience of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and captures their stories.

Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean caught up with Dr. Alex Garza, who led the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force for over a year, ahead of the documentary airing.

This SSM Health film airs tonight, October 14, 2021 at 7 p.m. on 5 On Your Side.

