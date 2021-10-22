Belleville’s Art on the Square happening this weekend

The event kicks off October 22 at 4 p.m.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — An art festival is making its way back on the scene in Belleville, Illinois.

Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson stopped by Downtown Belleville to get a sneak peek of what to expect this weekend.

Belleville’s Art on the Square is Friday, October 22 through Sunday, October 24. It runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information, visit illinoisouth.org/Events/art-on-the-square-2021.

