Ben Rector releases Thanksgiving-themed song ahead of the upcoming holiday

Dana Dean caught up with the talented musician to learn more about why he wanted to write this song.

ST. LOUIS — Show Me St. Louis has a new song suggestion for your Thanksgiving playlist tomorrow!

Singer and songwriter Ben Rector released a meaningful song made just for Turkey Day. The song is titled The Thanksgiving Song. We played it on the show this morning just in time for the upcoming holiday.

He talked about how Christmas basically has its own genre, but you don’t hear much about Thanksgiving music (aside from that funny Adam Sandler song).

To hear more great music by Ben, check him out on social media. For tickets to his livestream concert, visit benrectormusic.com.