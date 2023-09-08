BerryBox Superfood Bar provides a new fast, casual health food option in STL

BerryBox is a fast, casual health food shop located in the heart of St. Louis. They offer delicious foods like acai bowls, smoothies, coffee, and specialty sparkling waters that are just as nutritious as they are tasty.

The seeds of BerryBox were first planted when the world shut down in 2020 and sprouted out of passion soon after. Since their start, they have been hard at work developing the best recipes and creations for a wide variety of palettes and ages so that there is truly something for everyone.