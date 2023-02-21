Best Dance & Talent Center opening the doors to success

Best Dance & Talent Center in Florissant has been in business for over 30 years and offers classes in a variety of different dance styles.

They accept children at age two years old through seniors in high school. They have academy classes (recreational) as well as a competitive dance team.

BEST has always prided themselves with a program that makes everyone feel comfortable regardless of their ability.

They also help to cover costs for national competition fees and provide team building activities to strengthen the physical and mental health and wellness of all dancers.