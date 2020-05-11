Best Home Furnishings can get you the furniture you want in a timely fashion, even during this pandemic.

ST. LOUIS — Best Home Furnishings was started in 1962 and today it is one of the largest manufacturers of seating in the world! They just had one of their best months on record, and Ed Schneider is here to tell us what really sets them apart.

Best Home Furnishings focuses on American made furniture, and that has put them in a great spot especially with everything that is happening with the pandemic. Ed explains that they are a manufacturing direct showroom here in St. Louis, and their factory is 192 miles away in Southern Indiana. Best Home Furnishings builds and produces their own product, primarily with materials sourced within 300 miles of the factory.

Throughout the pandemic, Ed explains that Best Home Furnishings has been making, producing, and shipping more furniture than they every have before. When people visit the showroom, they can see a great sampling of what is on offer.

Right now, the Uplifting Recliners are available for half the tag price. This includes all lift recliner styles.