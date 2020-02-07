Best Home Furnishings is celebrating 14 years in retail!

Help Best Home Furnishings celebrate their 14th birthday by getting some great deals!

ST. LOUIS — The pandemic has changed things for a lot of us, including our local businesses. Lucky for Best Home Furnishings, all of their furniture is made in America. They are celebrating their birthday this month by passing on savings to you!

Ed from Best Home Furnishings says they are very fortunate to be back up and running after shutting down the factory for only about 45 days. They are able to supply people with the products that Best Home Furnishings makes because for the last 58 years it has been a true American business. This means that 90% of what they build is sourced within 300 miles of the factory.

Even after the shutdown, they were able to come back and there has been an uptick in business since things have re-opened. One great product best Home Furnishings provides is the lift chair. Selling their robust line of lift chairs helped to keep them going during this difficult time.

Through the month of July, Best Home Furnishings is offering 50% the tag price of a lift chair and free home delivery. When allowed, they will even bring it in and set it where you want it.

Best Home Furnishings has been building chairs for 58 years, and they have been a retail entity for 14 years. They have a lot of great promotions going on right now to celebrate! Along with the lift chair deal, there are some free leather upgrades, and more!

Best Home Furnishings is located off Highway 55 South behind the Denny’s. Learn more at BestHFstl.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

