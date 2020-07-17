Only two weeks left in Best Home Furnishings’ Anniversary Sale!

Don’t miss out on a big sale celebrating a big anniversary at Best Home Furnishings!

ST. LOUIS — Best Home Furnishings is celebrating a big anniversary, and there are only two weeks left of their Anniversary Sale! To celebrate, they are passing on some pretty incredible savings to you.

Ed from Best Home Furnishings tells Courtney that they are so glad to be able to keep the doors open and get the factory back up and running during this crazy time. They are an American manufacturer building more furniture than they ever have before! They can turnout 5,000-7,000 chairs every day.

Over the last 14 years, Best Home Furnishings has been able to offer everyone in the St. Louis area a chance to come into a showroom where you can see fine Southern Indiana craftsmanship. You can make your home truly what you want it to be. They make anything soft you can sit on!

You can customize any seat any way you like, typically getting it back in three weeks or less. If you need something new for your home, now is the time to visit! Best Home Furnishings is offering free leather upgrades, lift chairs in 22 styles for 50% of the tag price, custom beast recliners, and more. There is also a coupon for free home-delivery.

Visit Best Home Furnishings at Highway 55 and Lindbergh behind the Denny’s. Learn more at BestHFSTL.com or call 314-894-9922.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

