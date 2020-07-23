Only one week left in Best Home Furnishings’ Anniversary Sale

Don’t miss out on some huge savings to help celebrate Best Home Furnishings’ Anniversary.

ST. LOUIS — Best Home Furnishings is celebrating a big anniversary this month by passing on big savings to you! There is only one week left to take advantage of this Anniversary Sale. Ed is back to tell us more.

If you are thinking about getting something new for your home, now is the time to check out Best Home Furnishings! They offer over 22 styles of lift recliners. Right now, the factory is offering 50% of the tag price with a coupon for free home delivery. You can also get any leather ½ price right now.

Best Home Furnishings is celebrating 14 years in retail! Help Best Home Furnishings celebrate their 14th birthday by getting some great deals! ST. LOUIS - The pandemic has changed things for a lot of us, including our local businesses. Lucky for Best Home Furnishings, all of their furniture is made in America. They are celebrating their birthday this month by passing on savings to you!

Best Home Furnishings makes sure that you don’t have to settle. You can design and pick anything soft you can sit on exactly how you want it. The savings right now are tremendous, and they can get you your product in a very speedy manner.

These savings only last until the end of July! Best Home Furnishings is located off of Highway 55 and Lindbergh behind the Denny’s. You can lean more at BestHFstl.com or call 314-894-9922.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.