Best Home Furnishings can get you custom furniture in a timely fashion

Now is a great time to check out furniture deals at Best Home Furnishings.

Best Home Furnishings is a true success story. It started back in 1962, and today it is one of the largest seating manufacturers in the world. Dana spoke with Ed Schneider about how you can get the furniture you love in a timely fashion, even during the pandemic.

Ed tells us that Best Home Furnishings tries to source as much of their product as they can from within 300 miles of the factory. Owning their own wood plant enables them to build products and frames out of solid woods that they kiln dry themselves.

One of the things the factory has decided to do, especially for their lift chair customers, is send over a truckload of their bestselling leather recliners and lift chairs this Friday. This way there will be something in the warehouse available for immediate delivery should you need it.

Many customers love Best Home Furnishings because they are an American manufacturer. They can supply people with the vast majority of their products quickly. This allows customers to choose exactly what they want in the color they want.

Ed tells us they still have some of their floor samples available for sale. You can save from 20-70% on these items.

Best Home Furnishings is off Lindbergh and just north of Interstate 55, behind the Denny’s. Give them a call at 314-894-9922 or visit besthfstl.com. You can get big savings on in-stock lift recliners and 70% off select floor samples, while supplies last.

