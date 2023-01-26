Best Home Furnishings extends New Year Sale

Best Home Furnishings prides themselves on their American Made products, and the furniture store has extended an unmatched sale through the end of the month!

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — To kick off 2023, Best Home Furnishings has introduced various new exciting models for every room in your home. From the living room to the nursery, you're sure to find the perfect piece. If it's not in their South County showroom, you can create your own look by choosing from over 700 fabrics and leathers.

Right now, there is a deal for all leather motion furniture – real leather for the same price as fabric. The furniture stores has extended the special through January 31.

Whatever you choose, it's all built in 3 weeks or less, in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Learn more by calling 314-894-9922 or visit BestHFstl.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.