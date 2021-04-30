Best Home Furnishings has been able to maintain a good supply schedule during the pandemic

Best Home Furnishings is offering some great deals on their already low prices.

ST. LOUIS — The pandemic has created long waits for deliveries at many furniture stores. Best Home Furnishings is ahead of the game with their American suppliers and factory in southern Indiana. They are doing their best to help you get exactly what you want.

Now is a great time to come in and visit Best Home Furnishings. The factory has decided to continue offering 50% off of all of their lift recliners. This means you can pick any size of lift recliner in any fabric or leather for 50% off the tag price. There is also a coupon that saves you an additional $100 for free, in-home setup and delivery. Some recliners even have leather available for the same price as regular fabric.

There are also deals going on for 5 of Best Home Furnishings’ top-selling recliners. You could save anywhere from $50-$150 off the normal factory direct price.

Best Home Furnishings is located off of Highway 55 and Lindbergh behind the Denny’s. Give them a call at 314-894-9922 or visit BestHFstl.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.