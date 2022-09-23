Best Home Furnishings offers a full American made experience

Best Home Furnishings is extending their Labor Day sale through the end of the month

Best Home Furnishings is truly an American manufacturing experience.

To celebrate the American worker, Best Home Furnishings is extending their Labor Day sale through the end of September.

Currently, they are offering 10 percent off any purchase of any product in the store, and 50 percent off all leather products so you can get leather for the same price as fabric. Plus, all lift recliners are 50 percent off and come with an extra $100 coupon for free in-home delivery and setup.

Whatever you choose, it's all built in three weeks or less, in Ferdinand, Indiana. An American made product you can shop right here in South County.