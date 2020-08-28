Best Home Furnishing’s Pick a Pair sale is going on now!

Don’t miss out on great savings during the last days of August at Best Home Furnishings.

Because of the pandemic, you are probably spending a lot more time at home. Why not be comfortable? Best Home Furnishings can help with that! Their Pick a Pair promotion is going on right now, but there is only a little bit of time left! Ed Schneider is here to tell us more.

Best Home Furnishings is a classic American success story, and there is now the 5th generation of family coming into the business. They have maintained quality throughout their entire run. Their typical production schedule is about 6 days or less, and they have added shifts because demand is so high right now.

Ed says they are open and building, and they are happy to help you get what you need. You can get a unique custom shopping experience with a quality product in a very short amount of time.

For the rest of August, you can get any kind of chair in a pair for just one low price, starting at $499. It doesn’t even have to be two of the same product. If you only need one piece of furniture, they have fabric upgrade discounts available as well.

Best Home Furnishings is located off of Lindbergh in South County behind the Denny’s You can learn more by calling 314-894-9922 or visit BestHFstl.com. The Pick A Pair sale ends August 31.

