Give your space a fresh look this spring with new furniture

Consider checking out Best Home Furnishings

ST. LOUIS — Spring gives you a chance to give your space a fresh look.

Consider checking out one of the world’s largest chair manufacturers – Best Home Furnishings.

The showroom has floor samples that you can take home the same day, along with savings galore.

Best Home Furnishings is located at Highway 55 and Lindbergh behind the Denny’s restaurant. Check out the selection online at bestHFstl.com or call (314) 894-9922.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.