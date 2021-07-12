Better Family Life to hold Kwanzaa celebration this weekend

The Kwanzaa Holiday Expo is December 11 and 12, 2021

ST. LOUIS — Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African American culture that has been ongoing now for over 50 years.

Although the festivities don’t begin until December 26, a local nonprofit is getting into the spirit early.

Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson joined them live to learn more.

The Kwanzaa Holiday Expo is December 11 and 12 at the Better Family Life Cultural, Educational and Business Center, which is located at 5415 Page Blvd. The expo will celebrate culture, community, and creative expression.

For more information, call (314) 367-3440 or visit betterfamilylife.org.

