Better Family Life gifts vehicle to deserving participant as part of SkillUp Empowerment Week

Its SkillUp program’s mission is to provide SNAP recipients in Missouri the chance to gain skills, training, or work experience.

ST. LOUIS — Since 1983, Better Family Life has been working to provide good in the community and working to stabilize inner city neighborhoods. There are many ways the organization helps families in need.

Even a pandemic can’t slow them down. Its SkillUp program’s mission is to provide SNAP recipients in Missouri the chance to gain skills, training, or work experience. This week is SkillUp Empowerment Week, and they were excited to gift a vehicle to a deserving person who is a participant in their program. She just completed training and was recently employed in the area she was trained.

For more information about the services Better Family Life offers, visit betterfamilylife.org. That is also where you can learn more about opportunities to volunteer and donate.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.