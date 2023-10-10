Big Body Bash hoping to help people to feel seen, accepted, and feel a sense of liberation when shopping

The Goodish STL and Ethical Bodies have teamed up to host a vendor market to celebrate Big Bodies.

ST. LOUIS — The Goodish STL and Ethical Bodies have teamed up to host a vendor market to celebrate Big Bodies. Big Body Bash will exclusively cater to people who wear sizes L-6X.

The Goodish STL offers unisex, size inclusive vintage for Every Body. While Ethical Bodies curates vintage and modern clothing for plus size bodies in sizes XL-4X+. Now, the two are coming together in a powerful way!

Big Body Bash is a celebration of all people that live in a Big Body. BBB is a vendor market for people to feel seen, accepted, and feel a sense of liberation when shopping secondhand. On Sunday, October 15th, shop 16 different vendors at 2nd Shift Brewing from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Learn further information on Instagram @bigbodybashstl.