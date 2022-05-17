Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri putting the fun in the spirit of fundraising with Battle @ the Ballpark: Rock! Paper! Scissors

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri is putting the fun in the spirit of fundraising once again with Battle @ the Ballpark: Rock! Paper! Scissors.

This innovative campaign is a first-of-its-kind fundraiser built around Rock! Paper! Scissors – a game that anyone can play with even odds for winning - BBBSEMO’s new effort to raise $1M for St. Louis youth promises friendly, competitive fun for a worthy cause.

The Battle @ the Ballpark will capstone the campaign on the evening of Saturday, June 4. It’s a 21 & older event featuring a bracket tournament played on the field at Busch Stadium to crown an ultimate Battle champion.

Find out how you can snag a seat at the stadium and join in on the action at bbbsemo.org/battle!

