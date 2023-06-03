Big Shark Bicycle Company Opens at City Foundry STL

Cycle into spring at Big Shark Bike Company's newest location!

ST. LOUIS — City Foundry STL, the multi-use complex located in the heart of Midtown, announces the opening of Big Shark Bicycle Co., the St. Louis full-service bicycle retail and repair company.

It's located on the far west side of the property street level and under Alamo Draft House. Big Shark Bicycle Co. will offer a diverse inventory of bikes and products, full-service repairs, and professionally-trained staff to help cyclists while continuing to promote a bike-friendly community within St. Louis.

Big Shark City Foundry STL will be the company’s fourth business in addition to its shops on Big Bend, West Chesterfield and the Power Up Training Center. Big Shark will be open 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.