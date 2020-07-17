Entertainment News with Billy & Judi: July 17th, 2020

Don’t miss out on any of the trending topics from Billy & Judi in the morning.

ST. LOUIS — If you want to be in the know, then you better tune in to Billy & Judi in the morning on 103.3 KLOU. They are on top of all of the trending topics whether it is here in St. Louis or in Hollywood.

Billy is on vacation this week, but Judi is here to catch up with Dana! Judi says that it has been a crazy week in Hollywood, but she wants to focus on the positive side of things.

First, Judi shares that even though after 15 years Tom Bergeron will be gone from Dancing with the Stars, Tyra Banks will be the new host! It is interesting because she is actually older than Tom’s old co-host, Erin Andrews.

Entertainment News with Billy & Judi We check in with Billy & Judi to find out the latest in entertainment news. ST. LOUIS - Billy and Judi from KLOU are back with some entertainment news! Judi starts with the local entertainment, and she shares tat there is a St. Louis native that is on Vanderpump Rules!

Second, Judi tells us about a reality show that focuses on people who have been “ghosted”. This is when all communication from someone just disappears. There is a casting call for MTV from ages 24-40. It also notes that talent will work remotely.

You can listen to Billy & Judi on 103.3 KLOU from 5AM – 10AM. Learn more at klou.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.