Entertainment News with Billy & Judi

ST. LOUIS — Billy and Judi from KLOU are back with some entertainment news!

Judi starts with the local entertainment, and she shares tat there is a St. Louis native that is on Vanderpump Rules! While Courtney and Billy aren’t familiar with the show, Judi tells us that she liked the part where they went back to St. Louis bars to help them raise money since they were closed for so long.

Judi then shifts to nail care, and tells Courtney about some “tasty” nail polish available on Walmart.com. Courtney says that she has trouble picturing this as something she would like as she just thinks about the smell of normal nail polish. Judi said she would give it a try as it is just $3 a bottle.

Billy shares his excitement that baseball will be back soon on July 24! Spring training starts on July 1.

Billy shares his excitement that baseball will be back soon on July 24! Spring training starts on July 1.

You can listen to Billy & Judi on 103.3 KLOU from 5AM – 10AM or online at KLOU.com.

