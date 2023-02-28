'Birth Order' is a curated online marketplace for moms by moms

Mother and founder, Courtney Klein, explains her business was born from her own personal experience in being underprepared for postpartum.

ST. LOUIS — Birth Order is an online marketplace for pregnancy and postpartum mothers. It is curated for moms by moms. The local business likes to say they are a “Pregnancy marketplace curated by moms who weren't prepared for postpartum recovery and want to make sure no one else is caught off guard with what's about to go down.”

Tuesday morning, mother and founder, Courtney Klein, joined Mary in studio to share some postpartum product ‘must haves.’ She explains her business was born from her own personal experience in being underprepared for postpartum. In fact, many of the products carried in her shop were created by mothers who couldn’t find something that they wanted during their pregnancies, so they were inspired to start businesses and created those products themselves. She shares it is important to talk about the recovery side of birth to set expecting parents up to be prepared and not blindsided.

The mission of Birth Order is to save new parents from getting sucked into the internet looking for what they need. By getting the word out that they are here, they hope to be a focused source of options to help keep moms comfortable and get back to the more fun parts of getting ready for a new baby!