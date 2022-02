Catholic Schools Week: Bishop DuBourg High School

Photojournalist Kenney Koger takes us to Bishop DuBourg High School

ST. LOUIS — Show Me St. Louis is helping to celebrate Catholic Schools Week this week.

Photojournalist Kenney Koger recently took a visit to Bishop DuBourg High School. The school offers a coed, catholic, and comprehensive education.

Bishop DuBourg High School is located at 5850 Eichelberger Street in St. Louis. For more information, call (314) 832-3030 or visit bishopdubourg.org.

