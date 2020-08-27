The Biz Dash is back as a virtual race!

You can still stay active with your co-workers this fall during the Biz Dash 5K.

ST. LOUIS — The Biz Dash is back, so mark it on the calendar! The Virtual Biz Dash 5k is happening September 16-20. No matter where you are, it is a great way to get outside and get some exercise. Chris Roseman is here to tell us how this is all going to work!

Chris says that this is the 5th year for the Biz Dash, and normally they would be hosting 8,000 people in Downtown St. Louis on a beautiful fall night. This year, planning was challenging so they are going virtual! Usually the Biz Dash is a one-night event, but this year you will have 5 days to complete the 5K. You can run or walk whenever you can get the time!

Chris shares that 2,000 people and 40 companies have already signed up with three weeks to go. People have been socially distancing since about March, and this is a great way for people to get back together in small groups with their co-workers. You don’t even have to run, you can walk!

There is a great race app you can download to record your times. Results will be posted within five days. Proceeds go to the St. Louis Sports Foundation to make the sports experience for kids better! The cost ranges between $20-$28. Even if your company is not participating, you an sign up as an individual.

Teams can register until Wednesday, September 9th at midnight. You can learn more at stlbizdash.com.

