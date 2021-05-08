St. Louis’ Healthiest Happy Hour, Biz Dash returns

Biz Dash is Thursday, September 2 at Ballpark Village.

ST. LOUIS — Known as St. Louis’ Healthiest Happy Hour, the Biz Dash is back!

Biz Dash is Thursday, September 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ballpark Village. The 5K starts at 7 p.m.

It’s $35 per participant until August 10 at 11:59 p.m. The cost will increase to $40 on August 11.

Virtual registrations (includes shipping) are $43 until Tuesday, August 10 at 11:59 p.m. and will increase to $48 on August 11.

Registration closes on August 25.

Company teams and individuals can register by visiting STLbizdash.com.

