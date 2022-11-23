Black Friday Deals with online clothing store 'Bean Boutique'

Bean Boutique is an online clothing store based out of St. Louis. The business prides themselves on staying up with the latest trends, at an affordable price.

You've heard Show Me St. Louis say it more than once now, that is, shop local this holiday season.

Lindsey Been stopped by the Show Me St. Louis studio to share off some looks to add to your Christmas Wishlist.

Bean Boutique will be having Black Friday Sales all weekend long with lots of gift and stocking stuffer options on their website.

Bean Boutique is offering a pre Black Friday discount code for Show Me St. Louis viewers. Receive 25% off your order by using the discount code 'SHOWMESTL25' at checkout.