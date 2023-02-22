Black History Month Spotlight: Bask & Bloom Essentials

ST. LOUIS — Bask & Bloom, which is headquartered in Bridgeton, manufactures high quality hair care products for a diverse national and international customer base. The science-backed formulas are efficacious, non-toxic and highly concentrated with natural ingredients to help customers bounce back to healthy hair, addressing common concerns like breakage, thinning, shedding, and dryness.

Wednesday morning, founder Candera Thompson, joined Mary in studio to share about her journey which led to the creation of the beauty brand. Candera launched Bask & Bloom in 2017. A mom-of-three who endured severe postpartum shedding, she noticed a lack of natural solutions to address hair loss. Candera credits her entrepreneurial resilience to her experience immigrating to the U.S. from the Bahamas alone at age 16. Her Caribbean roots are also a source of inspiration for the brand, which utilizes bright packaging and tropical scents to evoke the relaxing sensations of her home island.