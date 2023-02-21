Black History Month Spotlight: Butter Love Skin

Created in 2014, the local skincare brand showcases the harmony between emotional well being, healthy skin and feeling beautiful from the inside out!

ST. LOUIS — Butter Love is an intentional skincare brand rooted in self-love. The local business understands the harmony between healthy skin, emotional wellbeing, and feeling beautiful on the inside and out. Using only the highest quality all-natural ingredients, their products inspire daily rituals that help you recenter and recharge so that you can tap into your power.

Tuesday morning, owner La’Crassia Wilderness, joined Mary in studio to share their story. She explains Butter Love was established in 2014 after deciding to follow her passion to find natural ways to heal her own damaged skin. Her products include Milk Bath, Serums, Bath Salts, Lip Balms, Body Butters, and the Love Body Oil. All ingredients are all natural and organic and contain healing qualities. Available online and in 140 retail locations including Fresh Thyme at City Foundry STL.

Since participating in the UMSL Accelerate program, Butter Love Skin has hired additional employees, expanded warehouse space, increased production and has been placed in more retailers.

Learn further information about Butter Love at butterloveskin.com.

