Black History Month Spotlight: Creamalicious Ice Cream

ST. LOUIS — Creamalicious is one of the first African American, female-owned national ice cream brands in mass production. The ice cream flavors celebrate Chef Liz Roger’s “blissfully Southern artisan desserts” by celebrating her roots and community. Chef Liz credits Schnucks with helping her get her start. Thanks to support from the company’s merchandising team, she was able to place her ice cream for sale in grocery stores. A few years ago, she came to Schnucks with a dream for her ice cream brand and products, and through the collaboration, the ice cream is now available nationwide.