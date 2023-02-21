Black History Month Spotlight: Keychain Karnival LLC Math Program

Kaionta, an 18 year-old student, became the CEO and Founder of Keychain Karnival LLC at the age of 7 and an author at the age of 16.

ST. LOUIS — This week we are focusing our show on Black History Month by highlighting Black entrepreneurs and business owners who are making a difference each and everyday in our own backyard.

Keychain Karnival is a STEM Program designed to teach students five math concepts in a fun innovative way. It was developed by Kaionta, who is an 18 year-old student. He became the CEO & Founder of Keychain Karnival at the age of 7 and an author at the age of 16.

Kaionta explains the business was born in his mother's basement while making keychains. Now, Keychain Karnival LLC specializes in creating innovative ways to teach math strategies to students. Using creative arts to teach math, students can resonate lectures, and worksheets with the art as a rewarding experience.