Black History Month Spotlight: 'Mr. Fresh' Air Fresheners and Deodorizers

ST. LOUIS — Mr. Fresh Air Fresheners and Deodorizers , owned by 13-year-old entrepreneur Joshua Danrich (also known as Mr. Fresh), offers a variety of six colorful fresh-smelling scents; Yellow Rose, Black Gold, Cool Breeze, Baby Powder, Jasmine, and Vanilla. FRESH is an acronym standing for: (F)aith to (R)escue (E)very (S)on from (H)urt . His mission is to use this platform to promote emotional, mental, physical, and financial maturity, as well as self-esteem and self-confidence in African American boys.

In honor of Black History Month, Danrich joined Mary in studio to share about his business and his story. You can find his products at Mobile On The Run along with Schnucks and Deirbergs. You also can meet Mr. Fresh at the UMSL Accelerate’s Demo Day. Investors, wholesale buyers, community leaders and business leaders: Experience the future of entrepreneurship at DEI3 Demo Day on April 6, where UMSL Accelerate will celebrate six of the St. Louis region's most promising Founders. Hear the DEI3 Founders pitch, get a hands-on look at their businesses through interactive startup stations, and be the very first to view the new UMSL Accelerate documentary.