Black History Month Spotlight: 'Tech Boy' Comics by DeJuan Strickland

ST. LOUIS — Team Tech Boy, LLC strives to provide opportunities that will assist African American youth in pursuing tech related careers as well as peaking their interest in other careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math). Wednesday morning, DeJuan Strickland, a.k.a Tech Boy, joined Mary in studio to share about his two recent comic books. Strickland also shared his words of inspiration for young entrepreneurs and his plans for the future!