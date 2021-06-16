Blind runner and running guide train for Chicago Marathon

Josh, who has been an athlete his whole life, was able to run his first marathon last year.

ST. LOUIS — Running buddies Josh Sisson and Robert Garr are unstoppable – not just because they are fast, but because of what drives them.

“I could see until I was 5 years old. I have a degenerative retina condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa. So, I could see, and then, it just kind of… it was pretty sudden. I don’t remember a day where I just woke up blind, but it happened pretty fast,” said Josh.

Even though Josh is blind, it doesn’t stop him from being an avid runner. He uses a tether to stay close to his guide, Robert, who leads him through Tower Grove Park. Robert looks for any obstacles coming their way and communicated those to Josh.

It’s thanks to the St. Louis chapter of Achilles International, a nonprofit that pairs runners who are blind and disabled with sighted guides like Robert.

Josh had done some running before Achilles International, but nothing as serious as this – with a whole community literally by his side.

Josh and Robert are training for the Chicago Marathon, which takes place this October. Josh ran his first marathon in just over 4 hours, and this time has a goal of 3 hours and 45 minutes.