ST. LOUIS — BLK Family Reunion Festival was created to bring the Saint Louis community together to highlight the culture of the area through music, activities, food, and family.
This one-day event will draw Saint Louis residents and surrounding
cities to Harris-Stowe State University. 2023 Artists include DJ Reminise a Tribute to R&B by, 50 Years of Hip Hop Tribute by DJ Charlie Chan, Afrobeat’s & Reggae Spun by Chicago DJ Toure & and a host of great St. Louis musical talent.
With a focus of 3,000+ in attendance the BLK Family Reunion Festival is sure to become one of the premier cultural events in the Midwest.
This event is FREE and open to the public. BLK Family Reunion Festival is funded through the support of corporate sponsorships as well as BLK Family Reunion, LLC.