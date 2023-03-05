This one-day event will draw Saint Louis residents and surrounding cities to Harris-Stowe State University.

ST. LOUIS — BLK Family Reunion Festival was created to bring the Saint Louis community together to highlight the culture of the area through music, activities, food, and family.

cities to Harris-Stowe State University. 2023 Artists include DJ Reminise a Tribute to R&B by, 50 Years of Hip Hop Tribute by DJ Charlie Chan, Afrobeat’s & Reggae Spun by Chicago DJ Toure & and a host of great St. Louis musical talent.

With a focus of 3,000+ in attendance the BLK Family Reunion Festival is sure to become one of the premier cultural events in the Midwest.