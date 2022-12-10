Bloomin’ Buckets of Rock Hill celebrates retail expansion with grand opening pop-up event

ST. LOUIS — Bloomin’ Buckets has been celebrating fun, laughter and beautiful flowers since 2004.
Fast forward to 2022, and the business is run by sisters, Alyssa and Sydney.
The duo has expanded the business to a new retail space in Rock Hill.
Bloomin’ Buckets is celebrating the expansion with grand opening event on October 13th from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.
The event is full of shopping and fun! Including food, drinks, music, a flower bar and pop up shops. The event includes a raffle with a bunch of goodies. Plus, the first 15 people to arrive at the grand opening will receive 15% off Bloomin' Buckets retail.
For more information, visit Bloomin' Buckets website or their Instagram.