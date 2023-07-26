Blueprint Coffee Café donates Tekton proceeds to local non-profit

ST. LOUIS — Blueprint Coffee proudly announces its third quarterly giveback coffee partner, The T, a non-profit organization that promotes holistic healing from trauma related to bullet injuries and overdoses in St. Louis. The specialty coffee roaster will donate $1 from every pound of Tektōn coffee sold to the local non-profit organization that works to transform healthcare delivery through trauma healing community education and recovery.
For those that don't know about Blueprint, it's considered by many as one of the best specialty coffee roasters in town with locations on Watson, Delmar, and at High Low in Grand Center.