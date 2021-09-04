This free resource helps parents find summer camps for their kids

ST. LOUIS — BluePrint4SummerSTL is a free resource that helps parents find the best summer camp for their kids.
Many camps are back this year but with reduced capacity. Now is the time to secure a spot.
Visit Blueprint4.com/stl to search St. Louis summer camp programs.
BluePrint4Summer is hosting a virtual summer camp fair this Saturday, April 10 for parents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to talk with camp providers. For more information and to register for a free meeting with a specific camp, click here.