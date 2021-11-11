Butcher shop in Maplewood making your Thanksgiving dinner planning easier

Photojournalist Kenney Koger visited Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and there is a lot of planning that goes into your Thanksgiving dinner.

However, there is an incredible butcher shop in Maplewood making it a whole lot easier.

Photojournalist Kenney Koger visited Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions.

Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions is located at 2711 Sutton Blvd. Place and order by calling (314) 647-2567 and learn more at bolyardsmeat.com.

The hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.