Boomer Naturals has masks for everyone!

Boomer Naturals has masks in every size and color imaginable and use nano-silver technology to keep you safe.

Face masks are the accessory of 2020, but we might not be wearing them correctly. Dr. Christina Madison says it usually comes down to the kind of mask we are wearing. She has found one in dozens of different colors and sizes, and it is less than $10.

Dr. Madison says that wearing masks and face coverings is a new phenomenon for most, and one of the biggest mistakes she sees is people having masks that do not fit them properly. She notes that the World Health Organization says you should have a face covering that has at least two, if not three, layers.

Boomer Naturals masks have three layers that have been finely woven with nano-silver technology. Those three layers act as an internal filter, as well as repelling microorganisms and particles that could potentially become infectious.

Even when your mask does fit, it is important to wear it properly covering your nose and mouth. It is also important to keep your masks clean.

Boomer Naturals has many different colors, sizes, and styles of masks to choose from. They donate one mask for every online order and have donated over 125 thousand face masks to date! Learn more at BoomerNaturals.com and find them at your local CVS.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.