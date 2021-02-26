Loyal to Local: Bowood Lane

There is a variety of different kinds of bracelets, and some of the bracelet stacks are named after St. Louis neighborhoods.

ST. LOUIS — The two ladies behind Bowood Lane are best friends who met in 2006 while cheerleading for the St. Louis Rams. The mommy duo takes a chic spin on friendship bracelets.

Hailee Pate had been making jewelry for fun for years. Right before the pandemic hit, her friends and family encouraged her to share her designs on Etsy.

It grew so quickly that she asked her best friend, Michelle Sanders, to help her in making the bracelets just to get orders out.

The stay-at-home moms quickly came to realize they loved doing something together that was flexible with their schedules and the kids. So, they became co-owners of Bowood Lane.

The business offers sizes for just about anyone, from kids to adults. They even customize orders.

There is a variety of different kinds of bracelets, and some of the bracelet stacks are named after St. Louis neighborhoods.