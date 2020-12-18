Blues mascot Louie is delivering gift boxes to his fans

Louie’s delivery calendar is filling up fast, so don’t delay.

ST. LOUIS — We were not able to watch our beloved St. Louis Blues in-person this year, and that had the Blues mascot Louie really missing all of the fans.

So, he found a way to bring the hockey arena to us! He is personally delivering gift boxes to his fans.

Louie’s delivery calendar is filling up fast, so don’t delay. Visit boxxedup.shop to book an in-person delivery by Louie.

Show Me St. Louis viewers can receive 20% off using code LOUIE at checkout. For updates, check out their social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Show Me St. Louis Holiday Gift Guide: White Stable Farms ST. LOUIS - We are a little over a week away from Christmas and Show Me St. Louis has another gift idea as part of our Holiday Gift Guide. A father-daughter duo is the team behind the local company White Stable Farms. They specialize in custom-made Kokedama.